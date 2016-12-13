by hub, Tuesday 13 December 2016 at 22:07 :: Rust :: #866 :: rss

I already talked about Rust and Automake. This is a follow-up.

One of the caveat of the previous implementation is that it doesn't pass make distcheck as it doesn't work when srcdir != builddir .

The main problem is that we need to tell cargo to build in a different directory. Fortunately Cargo PR #1657 has taken care of this. So all we need is a carefully crafted CARGO_TARGET_DIR environment variable to set before calling cargo. You can substitute abs_top_builddir for the top build directory.

But let's show the patch. Nothing complicated.