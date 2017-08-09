by hub, Wednesday 9 August 2017 at 22:39 :: Life :: #870 :: rss

Work:

In March I joined the team at eyeo GmbH, the company behind Adblock Plus, as a core developer. Among other things I'm improving the filtering capabilities.

While they are based in Cologne, Germany, I'm still working remotely from Montréal.

It is great to help making the web more user centric.

Personal project:

I started working again on Niepce, currently implementing the file import. I also started to rewrite the back-end in Rust. The long term is to move completely to Rust, this will happen in parallel with feature implementation.

This and other satellite projects are part of my great plan I have for digital photography on Linux with GNOME.

'til next time.